Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $14.49. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Inventiva shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inventiva during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

