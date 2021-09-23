Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 33,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 321,480 shares.The stock last traded at $90.07 and had previously closed at $90.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,320 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

