Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 25,586 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,532% compared to the average volume of 972 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $76.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 83.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.