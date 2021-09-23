Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) Shares Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PZT stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $26.72.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.