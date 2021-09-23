IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

IRMD traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 15,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,644. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.04. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $165,140.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,852.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,097 shares of company stock worth $2,773,549. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IRadimed by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

