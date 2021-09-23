iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Boosted by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 11.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $42,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,366,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.52. 20,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,869. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35.

