iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $72.07 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09.

