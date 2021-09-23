iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,564. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

