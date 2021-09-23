iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after acquiring an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $777,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 350,415 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.