iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

Shares of TSE:XMU traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$65.06. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.77. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$55.15 and a 52 week high of C$67.34.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.