iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,927,000 after purchasing an additional 262,416 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $6.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $447.69. 353,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,306,150. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

