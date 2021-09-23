Ispolink (ISP) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.31 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Ispolink has a total market cap of $6.31 million and $1.58 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00128733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00012850 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00044986 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,703,419 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

