Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 4,402 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Isthmus Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.4% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in Apple by 11.1% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 799,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in Apple by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 48,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 211.4% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 249.6% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 170,818 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $145.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

