Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.06.

TSE:IVN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.29. 340,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,759. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.66. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.22.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

