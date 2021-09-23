IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Up 4.2%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares were up 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67. Approximately 4,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,352,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.66.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 378,856 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,155,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

