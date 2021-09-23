Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCICU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

