James E. Ousley Sells 5,555 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of INVE stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of -478.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.32.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.69 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVE. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Identiv by 612.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.