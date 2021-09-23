Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cathay Pacific Airways Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($1.03) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay Pacific Airways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

