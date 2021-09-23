Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE APH opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $77.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,085,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

