Jeffrey J. Childs Sells 8,699 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $4.91 on Thursday, reaching $380.76. 488,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,227. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $362.81 and a 200-day moving average of $340.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after buying an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

