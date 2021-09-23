Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.02

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and traded as high as $42.66. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 5,183 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

