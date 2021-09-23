JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,399 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 1.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,993,000 after purchasing an additional 334,457 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 31,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.