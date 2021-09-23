JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 472 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,396. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.