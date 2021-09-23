JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,082 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,082 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.01. The stock had a trading volume of 280,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,876. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $398.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,710,656 shares of company stock worth $2,520,472,166. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

