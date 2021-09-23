JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 980 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Waste Management by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.07. 37,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

