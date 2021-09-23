JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Down 2.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.28 and last traded at $45.35. Approximately 9,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,377,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 54.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 32.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 116,151 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

