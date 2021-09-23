JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS opened at $12.25 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $449.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

