JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

CLSD opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 172.83% and a negative net margin of 540.08%. The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,468,968.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,920,705.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

