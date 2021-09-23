JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $449.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 154,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

