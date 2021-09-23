Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Up to $9.67

Shares of Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.14. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 49,658 shares trading hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
