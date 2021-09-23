John C. Tripp Sells 14,000 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
The L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
