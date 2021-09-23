John C. Tripp Sells 14,000 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $179,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

