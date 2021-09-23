John Ponsonby Purchases 6,633 Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) insider John Ponsonby acquired 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.90 ($2,599.82).

Shares of PEN stock opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. Pennant International Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.45 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.68.

Pennant International Group plc provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Australasia. It offers generic maintenance trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic flying control rod and helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; and integrated avionics maintenance trainers, as well as generic MK2 conversion kits, aircraft wiring boards, avionics and electrical system emulators, and virtual aircraft training systems for use in engineering colleges and academies.

