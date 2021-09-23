John Ponsonby Purchases 6,633 Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) insider John Ponsonby acquired 6,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £1,989.90 ($2,599.82).
Shares of PEN stock opened at GBX 30.10 ($0.39) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £11.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. Pennant International Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 53.45 ($0.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.68.
