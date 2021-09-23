Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.640-$2.660 EPS.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.