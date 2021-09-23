Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.94. 30,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,117,914. The stock has a market cap of $434.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

