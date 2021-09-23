Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,967,000 after acquiring an additional 364,145 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

JNJ opened at $163.93 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

