Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Stock analysts at Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATCX opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $353.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.37.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. bought 7,240 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 2,227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 51,771 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter worth $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.