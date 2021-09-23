Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) Insider Tom Joule Purchases 17,400 Shares

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) insider Tom Joule acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, with a total value of £38,628 ($50,467.73).

Tom Joule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Tom Joule acquired 50,000 shares of Joules Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($140,449.44).

Shares of LON:JOUL opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.22. The company has a market capitalization of £245.51 million and a PE ratio of 275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.94. Joules Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Several brokerages have commented on JOUL. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

