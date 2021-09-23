JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.70 ($97.29).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €65.88 ($77.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.26. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.