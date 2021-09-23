JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target to $700.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $588.05.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $606.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $610.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $6,560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 72,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

