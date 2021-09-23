JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 613,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,794,442. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 269.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 48.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth $67,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

