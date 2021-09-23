JustBet (WINR) Trading Down 20.5% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. JustBet has a market cap of $980,435.47 and $433.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00072713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00114346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00170313 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.23 or 0.07017239 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,088.70 or 1.00018769 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.31 or 0.00799239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

