JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 16,109 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 162.4% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 262,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,652 shares of company stock worth $2,012,603. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

