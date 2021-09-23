JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 9,725 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

