JustInvest LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Seagen by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.81. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,534 shares of company stock valued at $19,967,680. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.36.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

