JustInvest LLC Has $482,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 114.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $742,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Pentair by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Pentair by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 378,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 49,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

