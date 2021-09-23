JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 4.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,662 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $106.80 on Thursday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

