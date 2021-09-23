JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Yandex by 6,530.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Yandex by 91.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

YNDX stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 154.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.30. Yandex has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

