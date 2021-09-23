Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kadmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 1,320,923 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

