Kalos Management Inc. Invests $298,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 991 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $301.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.30.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

