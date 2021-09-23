Kalos Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 6,189.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

